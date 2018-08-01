Sen. Blunt says he backs Kavanaugh

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says he backs Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Blunt announced his support Tuesday after meeting with the conservative judge. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

Blunt in a statement said his conversation with the judge and Kavanaugh’s “outstanding judicial record and legal background” influenced his decision.

Blunt’s Democratic counterpart, Sen. Claire McCaskill, has not yet said whether she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh. She has said she will thoroughly review his record.

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Josh Hawley says he supports Kavanaugh. Hawley is vying to unseat McCaskill.