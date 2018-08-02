Lilbourn man to spend 12 years in prison for carjacking

A Lilbourn man will be spending over 12 years in prison for carjacking, brandishing a weapon, and owning a gun although a felon.

34-year-old Justin Perry appeared before United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh yesterday.

He pled guilty to the charges against him back in March. Perry admitted that in 2015, he got into someone else’s unlocked pickup truck that was sitting in front of their house.

He took a 9mm caliber pistol from the truck and went into that person’s home, demanding the keys to the truck.

The victim convinced Perry to let him drive him to Lilbourn, during which time the victim notified police. The Missouri State Highway Patrol then found the truck and pulled them over.

Perry tried to flee on foot but was soon captured.

He has previous convictions for Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled

Substance, and Driving While Intoxicated. He had been sentenced to serve a term of state

imprisonment of 15 years.