Local town trustee charged with taking $17,000 from town funds

A trustee from a local town has been charged with misappropriating nearly $17,000 from town funds.

The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney and an investigator met with the clerk of Castor Township in Stoddard County on Monday that alleged the misappropriation of funds.

The town’s trustee, Jacqulin Bradshaw, admitted to taking the funds without authorization because of her recent financial struggles.

She’s been ordered not to perform any acts as truste, a job she’s held since April of last year.

She was formally charged yesterday, and her bond has been set at $25,000 cash only.

She currently is being held in the Stoddard County Jail.