THURSDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man in Nashville, North Carolina was nabbed by authorities on Monday after he allegedly shoved $100 worth of stolen Walmart steaks down his pants.

The alleged thief, identified as Keith Jordan, tried to make a getaway on his moped “in the pouring down rain” after walking out of the Walmart without paying for the steaks.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office — which added that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” prevented them from apprehending the accused thief — shows at least 10 packages of stolen steaks.

As of Tuesday morning, the County Sheriff’s Office’s post had more than 1,000 reactions and 800 shares. Police have not yet announced formal charges against Jordan.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A would-be bank robber had a change of heart mid-heist in New Jersey last week, snatching back a demand note he had passed the teller and asking to open an account instead.

NJ.com reports a man strolled into the Valley National Bank in Bayonne Friday afternoon and handed the teller a note ordering “all the money.”

The undecided robber quickly changed his mind, grabbing the note out of the teller’s hands and telling her he wanted to open an account, police told NJ.com.

After not having the proper identification to open an account, a bank employee escorted him outside. Police and security were notified, but the unidentified man had already fled the area.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to arresting officers, an Austin man was arrested after unsuccessfully attempting to rob a Whataburger with a pair of tongs.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities say 44-year-old David Garcia-Gonzalez, who had difficulty maintaining balance while walking, approached the Texas Whataburger.

After loitering in the business for a while, he reportedly grabbed a pair of metal tongs and walked up to an employee who had opened the register. The suspect approached her from behind and started jabbing her with the tongs while repeatedly demanding money.

Garcia-Gonzalez was eventually confronted by another employee, who ordered him to leave the restaurant. The suspect fled the scene but was later detained by officers at a car wash just east of the Whataburger. Garcia-Gonzalez now faces charges for robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A flydubai flight from Kathmandu to Dubai was significantly delayed after the pilot was found to be drunk. The flight was scheduled to depart but was reportedly delayed over ten hours after the pilot’s colleague suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.

The airline confirmed the incident to Fox News in a statement, saying it has a “zero tolerance policy on flight crew found to be in contravention of the regulations regarding alcohol consumption.”

After administering a test, it was discovered the pilot had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and was “immediately deemed unfit to fly,” the flydubai spokesperson said. Passengers were given refreshments and the airline made other arrangements to get them to their destination “as soon as possible.”