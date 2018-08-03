Callers claim to be IRS in scam hitting Jackson

Callers claiming to be from the IRS are threatening Jackson residents that if they don’t meet their demands, they’ll be arrested.

Jackson police want everyone to know this is just a scam.

They’ve also initially been threatening those they call they’ll file a lawsuit if you don’t pay the amount of money they request.

The IRS sends people bills in the mail when tax payment is needed. They don’t call you first.

As always, don’t give out personal or payment information over the phone, such as credit card numbers.