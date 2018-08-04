Trading Post – August 4
Tree trimming
Buying: washing machine – ph #: 573-979-0272
————-
Various drum equipment
Road case – $120
Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Firewood
Kitchen cabinets
Used brick – 15 cents each
Various lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
16 in. tire – $25
Lazy Boy recliner – $30 – ph #: 270-9582
————-
Beginner’s drum set – $150
Foosball table – $125 – ph #: 573-382-1711
————-
Yard Sale – 72 N. Lake Dr. – Cape
————-
Ford 350 Heavy Duty box truck – ph #: 573-513-5505
————-
Canning jars – ph #: 204-4116
————-
Set of Michelin tires – $325 – ph #: 573-450-2720
————-
‘04 Ford Escape
Pressure washer
Chainsaws & other various items – ph #: 421-5385
————-
Toaster oven – $25
Harley Davidson helmet – $25
Side table – $25 – ph #: 573-887-3013
————-
9mm pistol – $300 – ph #: 987-7755
————-
Garage “Everything’s Free” Sale – Bethany Baptist Church
————-
Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————-
Tire on wheel – $35
Set of steel pickup rims – $30
Range hood – $15 – ph #: 334-1757
————-
20 channel audio board – $50
Bottom-breaker plow – $200 – ph #: 573-576-0030
————-
‘95 Buick Park Avenue –
‘96 Sebring convertable
Buying: ‘08 Sebring convertable – ph #: 335-3576
————-
Garage Sale – teachers’ supplies – 2547 Masters – Cape – ph #: 651-6512
————-
Garage Sale – Hwy 61 – Benton – ph #: 225-12240
————-
‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster – $2,700 – ph #: 573-450-5075