Monday, August 6th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In one of the viler episodes to recently transpire inside a 7-Eleven, a Florida man dumped a bucket containing human feces and urine inside the convenience store in St. Petersburg.

Investigators allege that 41-year-old Damian Simms arrived at the 7-Eleven around 1:30 a.m. and proceeded to toss the slurry of human waste on the floor of the business. The liquid splashed on merchandise valued at $28

Simms apparently obtained the waste from a portable toilet. “The defendant threw a bucket of port-a-potty liquid human feces and urine,” reported Officer Donald Ziglar.

In late-May, Simms was trespassed from the 7-Eleven and “returned tonight with a bucket of human feces,” wrote Ziglar, who noted an “indication of alcohol influence.” Charged with trespass and criminal mischief, Simms is being held in the county jail in lieu of $300 bond.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Minnesota police handed out 16,580 expensive speeding tickets during a two-week crackdown in July, and some of the drivers had priceless excuses.

Fox 9 reports that one of the drivers caught at 99 mph was making a frantic run for the border. Not the Canadian border, but a Taco Bell before closing time.

Another culinary-minded culprit clocked going a more modest 45 mph in a 35 mph zone had just borrowed a cake pan and was “excited to get home and start cooking.”

Police Department Deputy Chief Shawn Padden said, “You get used to seeing people going 65 or 70 and what that looks like. But I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s like a rocket on wheels at that point.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Shelby County, Tennessee cyclist broke into a home and started washing his clothes after his bike tire went flat. Officers arrested 54-year-old Bethel Bailey and charged him with aggravated burglary for what happened August 1st in Arlington.

Bailey told deputies he arrived at the home around 11:00 p.m. the night before. He said he was out cycling when his tire went flat. He knocked on the front door of the house, but nobody answered.

He went around to the back of the house and got inside the home when he learned the back door was unlocked. Bailey said he just wanted a ride home so he decided to wait for the homeowner to return.

While he waited, he helped himself to a few beers, a ham sandwich, and some cookies. He then decided to start washing his clothes and stated that’s why he was naked when the homeowner arrived.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say an Arkansas man accused of trying to steal a commercial jet told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Investigators say 18-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott wanted to fly to an out-of-state concert when he hopped inside an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Scott was inside the cockpit when he was arrested early in July. He was recently charged and remained jailed Thursday on commercial burglary and attempted theft of property charges.

Envoy Air operates the plane. The company says the 44-seat jet wasn’t damaged. An affidavit says police found Scott after responding to reports of a man jumping an airport fence.