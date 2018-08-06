Police chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash, injuries

A police chase Friday night ended in a wreck in Cape Girardeau.

It began with an attempted traffic stop by officers by Frederick and Williams Street, but a Dodge Charger did not stop.

Officers chased the car up Sprigg street, but soon lost sight of the vehicle.

They did however see smoke, soon learning the driver had struck a pole and another car.

The individual fleeing police had to be hospitalized after he was found unresponsive.

He was then transferred to St. Louis.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck in process had non-life threatening injuries.