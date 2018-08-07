Advance man missing since Friday

An Advance man suffering depression has gone missing.

44-year-old Hubert “Scott” Burton Jr. of Advance has bipolar disorder and went missing and is described by his daughter as suicidal.

His daughter Katie Burton says he is no longer on his medicine and has been missing since Friday after his wife told him she wanted a divorce.

He later called her, saying he was going to kill himself.

He is on a motorcycle and his daughter believes he was headed north, possibly through Sullivan.

His phone could not be pinged.

Burton has a tattoo on his outer arm, which says “Scott,” and has a tattoo on his chest of wolf.

If you have any information please call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s office at (573) 568-4654