Cape Girardeau Central students to receive free lunch under new funding
Cape Girardeau Central students will have free breakfast and lunch when they return to school.
The Southeast Missourian reports it’s being provided by a Department of Agriculture program that’s funding the district with $1.5 million to make it possible under the Community Eligibility Provision.
School officials began to apply for the program around a year ago.
All of the school district’s 4,000 students will be provided with free breakfast and lunch.
It’s geared to help students learn by keeping them fed and focused.