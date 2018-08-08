Two Sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections for Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive

State’s Attorney of Pulaski County Jim Flummer says that on August 6, 2018, 18-year old Alexis Chacon, and 27 year old Juan Gutierrez-Villazana were each sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive. Chacon was sentenced to 2 years. Gutierrez-Villazana was sentenced to one year. The sentences were pursuant to plea agreements, after an incident in Ullin, Illinois, on July 17, 2018.