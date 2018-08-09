Lawsuit seeks to remove motor fuel tax from public vote
Missouri conservative activist Ron Calzone is trying to block a vote to raise the state’s motor fuel tax. He says lawmakers errored when they attached the public vote to a completely different bill that creates a tax deduction for Olympic award winners. Calzone says the bill is unconstitutional because it fails to conform to a state requirement that limits each bill to a single subject.
Calzone is joined in the lawsuit by Republican state Representative Mike Moon of Ash Grove.