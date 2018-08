A man was killed on Highway 72 Tuesday at 2:40 that afternoon, 4 miles East of Fredericktown.

54-year-old Ronald Brooks of Patton was killed in a one-vehicle crash, when he was thrown from his car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports he accidentally ran off the road and his vehicle overturned.

He hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.