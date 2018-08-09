Thursday, August 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police have reported that a corn dog thief is on the loose in South Carolina. A Myrtle Beach woman told cops that she returned to her home yesterday afternoon and found a male intruder “just inside her door eating a corndog.”

The 30-year-old victim said that she recognized the man as someone she had met last year, but whose name she did not recall. When confronted by the homeowner, the suspect “said he was hungry and stopped by to get something to eat.”

The suspect peddled away from the crime scene on a bicycle owned by the woman, who told cops that her phone was also missing. In a bid to identify the intruder, an officer processed a State Fair Corn Dogs box for fingerprints. However, the corn dog container, which was found on the floor, provided “no viable prints.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

After repeatedly clashing with a female co-worker, a Florida man allegedly twice placed semen into the water mug used by the victim, who consumed some of the tainted liquid.

62-year-old Robert Tyson was charged last week with two counts of misdemeanor battery in connection with his alleged vile activities inside the offices of a Tallahaseee dermatology center.

Tyson, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, was fired from his job last month. According to a probable cause affidavit, the 37-year-old victim told police that while she was consuming water from her mug last month, she “became aware of a distinct taste and smell.”

Upon inspecting the inside of the mug, she “observed a white colored mucous substance floating atop the water.” Police noted that the victim “believed that semen had been placed into the water mug while it was unattended on her desk.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida man was arrested in Palm Beach last week after police said he crashed a stolen car into a concrete wall after driving more than 100 mph. Ocean Ridge police first saw the man, 37-year-old Michael Alan Stenquist, driving a white Honda Accord and speeding.

Police said Stenquist was driving with his headlights off and with “total disregard for the safety and concern of the general public.” According to the report, police tried to pull Stenquist over but he sped away.

Stenquist left Ocean Ridge and eventually entered Palm Beach, where police said they found Stenquist and the car “disabled” against a concrete barrier. Stenquist told police he lost control of his car while driving about 65 mph around a curve.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

According to police, a Virginia man has been charged after attempting a robbery with his two-year-old son with him during the incident. On August 5th around 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the All Auto Repairs shop.

At the same time, units were across the street at the 7-Eleven with a man in custody on attempted robbery charges. The owner of the auto shop said he had had a burglary alarm go off at his business and the front door had been smashed.

Police said their investigation revealed the man in custody for robbery had attempted to burglarize the auto shop at 3:00 a.m. Police said he also tried to take the 7-Eleven clerk’s car keys and assaulted a second person in an unsuccessful attempt to take his car keys as well.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Lundy Wayne Riley. They said he had his two-year-old son with him during the incidents. Riley was charged with Attempted Robbery, Burglary, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.