Woman in custody for stealing car, credit cards in Perry County

One woman’s been taken into custody for allegedly stealing a car from the Perry Park Center.

25-year-old Mary Lynn Medvik of Perryville has also been accused of taking multiple credit cards and a cell phone that were in the car.

Medvik allegedly took the vehicle Monday, but was eventually caught at the Perryville Walmart when she was inside the store, going to use the credit cards she’d taken.

Medvik admitted she took the car, and she’s been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, four counts of stealing, attempting to use the stolen cards, and driving the car without a license.