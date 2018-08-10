23 people with Salmonella at Perry County Memorial Hospital since beginning of the week

Over twenty people have been diagnosed with salmonella at the Perry County Memorial Hospital since Monday.

It’s a total of 23 individuals, ranging in age from age 2 to 68.

Three of the cases required acute medical attention.

The symptoms of Salmonella infection are high fever, diarrhea, bloody stools, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and severe dehydration.

The hospital wants you to know Salmonella is highly contagious and is generally contracted through the consumption of contaminated food.