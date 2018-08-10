Cape Girardeau man convicted of robbery in 2017 case

A Cape Girardeau man has been convicted of robbery in September of 2017.

18-year-old Gabriel Bland was found guilty of first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The guilty verdict was handed down on August 2nd, and Bland will make another appearance on August 22nd.

He may be sentenced next month, with the possible range of punishment for robbery being 10 to 30 years behind bars. Over three more years may be added on for armed criminal action.

Almost a half an hour until midnight on September 11th of last year, a man reported he’d been robbed at gunpoint. He’d said he was in his front yard speaking to two men when one pulled out a revolver.