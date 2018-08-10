CAT BOX! Andre’ Better go get him fast!!!

OMGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! Andre is a 4 month old Medium haired Siamese. He is sweet, cuddly, curious and most of all PURRFECT! His beauty alone will get him adopted quickly. Go get him NOW! Mention cat box and receive a discount. He was found wandering around and the person was afraid he would be hit by a car. He seems to be well socialized and loves people. He needs to be neutered so ask at the Humane Society of SE Missouri for full adoption fees but we know it will be under 100$ with the vet fee for fixing this gorgeous boy. Faune really wants him but has a house full already. Go get him NOW!!!!