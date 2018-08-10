Man accused in June boat crash scheduled in court Monday

The man believed to be responsible for a June boat crash that took the life of a 16-year-old is scheduled to be in court Monday.

27-year-old Branden Bollinger of Dexter has been charged for boating while intoxicated resulting in the death of another, and causing serious and physical injury.

Five were injured and one young person was killed on June 3rd in the crash on Black River.

Bollinger is said to have been traveling downstream and a boat driven by 32-year-old Matthew Rushin of Poplar Bluff.

He was moderately injured.

His bond is $100,000.