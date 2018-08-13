Monday, August 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A married Florida couple was enjoying a Sunday evening out at a Japanese steakhouse when a tipsy 24-year-old named James Dylan Jordan “began to undress and dance erotically in front of” the female half of the duo.

Distressed by Jordan’s impromptu striptease, Jami Carpenter, who was accompanied by her husband Christopher, advised Jordan to leave the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Clearwater. In response, Jordan “became belligerent and began calling her fat” and threatened to fight her spouse.

Jordan was subsequently arrested by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for disorderly conduct in an establishment, a misdemeanor. He was freed from the local jail after posting $150 bond. Jordan’s rap sheet includes multiple convictions for possession, sale, and trafficking of narcotics including cocaine and Oxycodone.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An easily-identifiable suspect is behind bars after he allegedly stole a patrol car on Monday night. Sheriff Jim Weir with the Grady County Sheriff’s Department in Oklahoma said, “All he had on was a pair of gym shorts.”

The Sheriff added, “No shoes, no socks, no shirt – pair of gym shorts. And, he was almost completely covered, I would almost guess 70 to 80 percent of his body is covered in tattoos.”

Deputies with the Grady County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the burglary of a home in Ninnekah. When they arrived at the scene, deputies were able to take Jason Ostrom into custody. After handcuffing Ostrom, a deputy placed him in the front seat of a patrol car.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities in Indiana said they arrested two men when a commercial vehicle inspection of a truck loaded with lettuce uncovered 260 pounds of marijuana.

Indiana State Police said an officer stopped a tractor-trailer for a routine commercial vehicle inspection. The occupants of the truck, Florida residents Jorge Blanco-Diaz and Adan Labanino Delacruz, told the officer the truck was hauling a load of fresh lettuce.

Police said, “a search of the trailer yielded 260 pounds of hydroponic marijuana concealed within the legitimate load of fresh lettuce.” Both men were arrested on felony charges of dealing marijuana.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Authorities say two teens have been arrested after robbing a Georgia home twice in one day. Citing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office release, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 18-year-old Jarrell Bankston and a 16-year-old were arrested.

The two were taken into custody on charges including burglary and possession of drug-related objects. Police haven’t released the identity of the 16-year-old.

The release says the teens robbed the Woodstock home earlier that day and were spotted trying to re-enter it. The release says they ran when deputies arrived but were later arrested.

It says deputies recovered a backpack believed to have been taken from the home. The backpack held clothing, two knives, drug-related objects, and less than an ounce of marijuana.