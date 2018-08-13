New Executive Director named to Library Board of Trustees in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Katie Hill is the Cape Girardeau Public Library’s next Executive Director.

Hill had served as Director of the Coffeyville Public Library in Kansas since 2013.

She holds a Masters in Library Science degree from Emporia State University

and was previously employed by the School of Library and Information Management at ESU as

the Director of the Overland Park MLS program.

The Board of Trustees will hold an event welcoming Hill on Friday August 17, from 3:00 to 5:30 PM in the Oscar and Geraldine Hirsch Room at the Library. Light

refreshments will be served.