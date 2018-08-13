Perryville man sentenced over kidnapping conviction in 2016

A Perryville man found guilty of kidnapping and burglary will be spending 35 years behind bars.

49-year-old Clint Arrington also had weapons charges against him, and was sentenced Thursday months after his June 14th trial in which he was found guilty of several felonies.

He’s being sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping, 15 years for burglary, 10 years for felony restraint, seven years on unlawful use of a weapon and three more years on armed criminal action.

It happened the morning of April 7th, 2016.

Arrington is said to have went into his girlfriend’s home, woke her, and forced her into his car.

He’d had an order of protection keeping him away from the victim; the two eventually ended up in Medina, Tennessee.