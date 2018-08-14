Local man who helped rescue soccer team honored by community

A man from Marion who helped in the Thailand case of the boys soccer team that was trapped in a cave has been recognized by officials in his home city.

Thanet Natisri was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Marion’s mayor.

He was also recognized by State Representative Dave Severin.

Natisri had been in the country when Thailand’s military asked him to help drain water from the cave, which had risen and was preventing the young boys and their coach from swimming to safety.