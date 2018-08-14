New Sheriff in Cape Girardeau

Sheriff John Jordan stepped down last week, but that role in Cape Girardeau County has now been filled by Ruth Ann Dickerson.

Dickerson’s been appointed by the county commission as of yesterday, when she was sworn in at 1 o’clock that afternoon, and she will serve as the interim sheriff.

She is the first woman to hold the job, and has spent 35 years working for the department, formerly serving as captain of business operations.

A new sheriff will be elected to officially hold the position at the mid-term general elections, on November 6.

Dickerson is the 44th sheriff in Cape Girardeau County’s history.