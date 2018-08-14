Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police have arrested a 35-year-old New Mexico man suspected of calling in a bomb threat to a local eatery. Emmanuel Soriano has been charged with one count of unlawful bomb scare.

About noon on Wednesday, August 8th, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a bomb threat at the Corner Bakery. The business was cleared and nothing suspicious was located.

Police learned that Soriano is related to one of the store’s employees and had made multiple telephone calls to the business during the morning, trying to talk to his relative. The relative refused to take any of his phone calls.

Investigators allege that Soriano called 9-1-1 and made the bomb threat. They confirmed that the call came from near Soriano’s residence. Soriano indicated that he made the bomb threat because the store was no longer taking his calls.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man wandering in southbound traffic on the I-95 took off his clothes. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue arrived not long after, disrupting traffic, all because the man had smoked too much flakka and freaked out.

A video shows Florida Highway Patrol trooper Melendez-Bonilla peacefully detaining the disturbed man. In the incident report, Trooper Melendez-Bonilla wrote that the man had a “lost and confused look on his face.”

Melendez-Bonilla told the man he was detaining him for his own safety, then got him into an ambulance for an evaluation. He was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

While at the hospital, the man said he had been set up, and that he was “in his car and felt something on his lap that was choking him and something possessed his body, therefore he exited his vehicle and started to take his clothes off.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two Florida men are wanted after purchasing external hard drives from Target stores, replacing the hardware with Play-Doh, then returning the equipment with receipts.

According to the warrants, 36-year-old Jose Rivera Jr. of Winter Park purchased sixty-nine external hard drives from sixteen different Target stores. 32-year-old Rainer Bentulan then returned the hard drives using receipts.

Once the boxes were opened by Target employees, however, they discovered Play-Doh inside the hard drives in place of the hardware. The total value of the theft is $6,159.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida man dumped 10,000 gallons of something — used cooking oil …. or “sludge” from used cooking oil? — in a vacant lot, then told investigators he did it for his employers to keep his job.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Peter Rodriguez on two counts of felony commercial dumping of litter in excess of 500 pounds. The 50-year-old Rodriguez, whose home is 2 1/2 miles from the befouled lot, works as a driver for Orlando-based Brownie’s Septic & Plumbing.

The dumping in a vacant lot owned by Walgreens and Duke Energy drew deputies, Polk’s Fire Rescue Hazmat team, and Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Just 75 yards away, behind a nearby Dollar General, they could see a pump truck “with the same kind of used cooking oil leaking from the drain spout.”