Cape Girardeau police pursue suspect after failure to yield

A stolen vehicle led officers in Cape Girardeau on a chase after the driver didn’t yield yesterday.

It began near Silversprings street.

Other units were called to assist, and it led officers past the school and onto Kingshighway.

The pursuit took nearly a total of 25 minutes, taking them on Interstate 55 and chasing the suspect at over 90 miles per hour.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted, and eventually the suspect hit a barricade. That didn’t stop them. They did however hit spike strips near Miner, which caused them to crash into a semi-truck.

No one was injured by the suspect, who was reported to have a hand injury.