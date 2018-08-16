Firefighters respond to work of smoke at Life Care Center

Crews were called to the Life Care Center at 365 South Broadview in Cape Girardeau over the detection of smoke in the building yesterday evening at a quarter till 6.

Reports were that it was a utility closet that had been smoking, and soon they discovered smoke in one of the rooms.

Firefighters worked to ventilate the area as patients were being evacuated from the location.

They searched the surrounding rooms, and confirmed that it was an HVAC unit that was responsible for the smoke due to a fault.

The situation was contained near 6 o’clock.