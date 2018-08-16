Gas line and water main break in Benton, Ill.
A water main break in Benton, Illinois had crews working on the scene yesterday evening, and a boil water order was still in effect near 11 last night.
A gas line break was the original reason officials were called, and it was described a major disruption.
Some homes nearby had to be evacuated, and crews were on scene for almost 4 hours.
Benton’s Fire Department, Ameren, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency were
on the scene of the incident.
It started on Washington and Maple streets.