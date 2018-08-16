Thursday, August 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

What started out as a joyride ended in an arrest. Police arrested a 15-year-old male for allegedly stealing a fire truck and rescue gear from the Strinestown Community Fire Company in Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video from the station showed that a male juvenile used a stolen Ford Explorer to push open one of the garage doors at the fire station around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The footage then shows him getting dressed in the rescue gear, boarding the fire truck, and driving off with the sirens blazing and lights flashing. The truck was eventually found abandoned in a field, where witnesses reported seeing a male in firefighter gear flee the scene.

At noon on Sunday, the teen was located by Hellam Township Police and returned to the Youth Development Center. Fire department officials were able to identify the male as a 15-year-old who previously served as a junior firefighter with the station.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A viral video that appears to show a visitor at the Los Angeles Zoo hop a fence, sneak up from behind, and spank a hippopotamus has prompted a police investigation.

The bizarre video was posted last week and showed the unidentified man approach the two hippos, named Rosie and Mara. Rosie, 4-years-old, was the one who was spanked.

The report said the hippo did not have any visible injuries, but an encounter like that could be stressful. A Zoo spokeswoman stated, “We seriously feel this was an isolated incident, most people know not to go in with the animals. It’s common sense.”

Hippos are the world’s deadliest large land animal due to their aggressive nature and sharp teeth. The animals can weigh up to three tons and kill about 500 people in Africa every year.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A woman was taken into custody Monday night after firing a shot into the air in the Government Hill neighborhood of Anchorage, Alaska.

Police said the woman, identified as 50-year-old Tamara Phillips Gillespie, had walked outside, “upset over nearby construction noise being made by a paving crew.” She “fired one shot into the air and then went back inside her home.”

Police reported that throughout the standoff Gillespie would “step out of the front door, state she would not comply with officers’ instructions, and then go back inside. That happened multiple times.”

After evacuating several nearby houses, police deployed gas and Gillespie came out onto the front porch. She was taken into custody at 7:52 p.m. after a police K-9 was released.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A former Yankee prospect — who gave up life on the streets to sign with the Bronx Bombers in 2010 — was busted at JFK airport for making terroristic threats against cops.

Leonel Vinas, who once signed a minor league contract with the Yanks, made an Instagram post about shooting cops on Monday before attempting to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.

“HERE’S A MESSAGE,” Vinas wrote. “I AM GOING TO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. THE FIRST COP THAT STOPS ME, IS EITHER GETTING SHOT OR GETTING HI-JACK.” Vinas was arraigned on Tuesday and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.