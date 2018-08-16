Warehouse burns in Kennett

A warehouse burned in Kennett yesterday.

It happened on the 1100 block of Independence Avenue.

The spot had been housing the inventory of the Bullock Furniture store, but it was ruled a total loss following the fire.

Crews were called to the scene alongside the Hayti Fire Department around 11:20 in the morning, after nearby shop workers spotted the fire.

It’s not currently known what started the fire or how much merchandise the business lost in the incident.

A delivery truck was also damaged in the process.