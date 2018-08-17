Cape Girardeau one of eleven new counties where emerald ash borers have been detected

Cape Girardeau has been confirmed as one of eleven counties in Missouri the Department of Conservation has said has the presence of emerald ash borers.

That now means the beetles have been confirmed in 53 counties.

The borers are a metallic green bug originally from Asia, and places its larva in ash trees where it damages the flow of water and nutrients, eventually killing them.

It’s said the borer kills over 99 percent of ash trees within 3 to 4 years of infestation.

The other 10 counties added to the list are Adair, Callaway, Cole, Greene, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Pike, Polk, and Warren counties.