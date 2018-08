Seriously…. Luna people. She is a 9 week old sweet tabby girl with white paws and tummy – with whom you will be smitten! So willing to be held and cuddled. Unlike any other we have had in studio. She plays like a frisky miss when put down but is very social and sweet. She will need to be spayed. Mention CAT BOX and receive a discount at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Go adopt LUNA TODAY!!!!