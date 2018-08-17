Friday, August 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A cheap meal turned pricey after deputies say $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles was stolen in Fayette County, Georgia. They are calling it a Ramen Noodle heist.

Fayette County deputies said that the 53-foot trailer carrying the noodles was stolen between July 25th and August 1st. The freight was stolen at a Chevron store on Georgia Highway 85 north.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Dailycal.org said the average Ramen packet costs a consumer only 13 cents. You could eat three square meals a day for an entire year for just $142.65.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man in Columbus, Ohio is recovering after being shot over a video game console Tuesday afternoon. Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to a shooting just after 3:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim told police he was arguing with an unknown individual over the price of a video game console in which he was selling.

He said the suspect produced a firearm and fired a single shot. The suspect fled the scene after the incident. The victim was taken to area hospital and listed in stable condition.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say a Connecticut man charged with throwing a brick through the window of a police car, narrowly missing an officer’s head, said he did it because he “hates cops.”

Devon Adams-Almstad was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, assault on police, hate crime, and other offenses for allegedly throwing the brick at the Hartford police cruiser just after 9:00 p.m. Monday.

The unnamed officer was cut with flying glass, but declined medical attention. Assistant Chief Rafael Medina says Adams-Almstad, who is white, said he “hates cops and was targeting a white cop due to recent events in the news.”

The 20-year-old Hartford man was held on $100,000 bail. The case was not yet listed in online court records and it could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Tennessee say a youth football coach was shot and wounded after breaking up a fight involving his players and an opposing team. Nashville police say in a statement the 42-year-old coach is recovering from two bullet wounds to his right leg.

They say he was shot Saturday night at Antioch High School during an altercation with a man who supported the other team. Police say the man was angry about the way the coach intervened in the fight and asked the coach to meet him under the bleachers.

The coach said the man then pulled out a pistol and started shooting. Authorities say the man fled in a vehicle. They say the shooter’s photo was taken by a surveillance camera and detectives are trying to confirm his identity.