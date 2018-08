Two people in Puxico are charged with endangering a child.

25-year-old Billie Jo Mobley and 30-year-old Ricky Joe Mobley have been taken into custody by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s office.

No word yet on exact circumstances, but as of early this morning, they remain in jail.

Billie Jo’s bond is set at $12,500 and Ricky Joe’s bond is set at $10,000.