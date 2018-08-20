New law expected to reduce Missouri’s sex offender registry count

A law taking effect this month is expected to reduce the number of people on Missouri’s sex offender registry. St. Charles State Rep. Kurt Bahr, who sponsored the provisions in a Senate bill, says the changes will show three levels of sex offenders, instead of one, depending on the severity of the crime committed.

The law will allow non-violent sex offenders to petition to get off the list after ten years and offenders on the second tier could ask to be removed after 25 years.