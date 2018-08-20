Salmonella outbreak rises to 50 cases in Perry County, investigation underway

Up to 50 cases of salmonella have been reported in Perry County, and a church picnic might be responsible for the outbreaks.

The Southeast Missourian reports there’s an ongoing investigation and there has been no definite cause has been determined for all the sickness.

A survey has been conducted, with some people reporting they had attended the St. Vincent de Paul Seminary Picnic at the beginning of August (on the 3rd, 4th and 5th).

You’re reminded to continue practicing good hygiene by washing your hands, especially around food.

Follow-up interviews will be conducted with the 50 people who have gotten salmonella.