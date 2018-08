Scams are hitting the Madison County area.

It’s targeting AT&T customers, saying that their accounts are in jeopardy.

The calls are all recordings sent out to local people, telling them to press a key on their phone. However, if you receive a call, hang up, don’t hit the button.

The sheriff’s office has called this a definite scam; AT&T does not contact customers in this way in the case of a problem.