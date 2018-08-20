Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission wants your ideas for their five-year plan

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission is seeking input on a new five-year development plan.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Commission is developing what they call a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, addressing transportation, recreation, housing, lack of specific types of businesses or any other perceived needs or problems.

If you’d like to make a suggestions as email to dchristian@semorpc.org, or call (573) 547-8357.

The Commission works in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties