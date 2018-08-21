Cape Girardeau County Republican committee chooses candidate for November sheriff election

The Republican central committee of Cape Girardeau County has made their nomination to fill the position of sheriff in the area.

They’ve chosen current interim Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson as their candidate in the November election.

Dickerson became the first female sheriff in Cape Girardeau County on Monday of last week after former Sheriff John Jordan left the office as he awaits confirmation as a federal Marshall.

Dickerson has served in the deparment for 35 years, most recently working as captain of business operations.

The local Democratic Party will be meeting tomorrow to decide on whether or not to name a nominee.

All candidates will have to file by Sept 4th at 5pm.