Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed this week

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to dredging in the Hickman Harbor this week.

A US Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to be working in the harbor most of the week. Due to space restrictions near the Kentucky Landing, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will be closed until the dredge has completed work.

The Ferry plans to use the down-time to do some maintenance work.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210.