Man arrested in connection to Chester man’s death

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Chester man at the end of May.

30-year-old Russell Briseno is charged in the crime, along with 26-year-old Stephanie England.

Briseno gave himself up to police yesterday. In May, Briseno and England were with 57-year-old Ronald Coffman when they ran a vehicle into the Mississippi River. Briseno and England got away, but Coffman was killed.

Briseno is charged with aggravated drunk driving, as well as obstructing justice.

It’s been discovered Briseno was actually driving the vehicle. Last week, England was arrested.