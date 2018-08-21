Pemiscot County inmate dies after controversial mugshot

An inmate in Pemiscot County died Friday, but now an investigation has been launched after it’s discovered he had an unusual mugshot in which he was being held in place by officers.

30-year-old John Deloach was arrested for domestic assault and was in custody for law enforcement in New Madrid County.

He was unresponsive shortly before midnight Friday.

Officers said he was aggressive when taken to the jail. In the mugshot he is pictured being restrained by an officer partially seen in the photo.

Officers have said Deloach was being held up and was not being harmed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.