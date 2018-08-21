Tuesday, August 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Postal employees in Middlesex County, New Jersey knew something was wrong when they spotted millipedes and scorpions crawling around a mail truck and inside a post office three summers ago.

The critters were the work of Wlodzimie Lapkiewicz, a Metuchen man arrested Thursday on federal charges. The 29-year-old man is accused of smuggling several species of wildlife into the country, including some that are endangered, between July 2015 and July 2018.

He’s charged with wildlife smuggling and false labeling of wildlife. He’s accused of shipping them to New Jersey from places like Tanzania, and falsely labeling the packages to avoid detection. He recently labeled one box containing multiple live, giant millipedes: “Plush Toys for my Friend’s Child about to be born.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 28-year-old Michigan woman out on bail while awaiting trial for drug possession, is accused of stealing LED tweezers and a unicorn pen from Willkomm’s Mobil station.

Anna Williams of Menominee, Michigan, is charged with misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping, and obstructing an officer. According to the criminal complaint: Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to the gas station for a report of a retail theft.

When officers arrived, the store manager said one of the cashiers had told her that a woman in the novelty items area had possibly been shoplifting. The manager reviewed security camera footage and saw a woman steal LED tweezers, which shine a light toward the pincers, and a unicorn pen, a total value of $9.96.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Radcliff, Kentucky man was arrested Friday morning and charged with indecent exposure after allegedly standing completely nude at a busy intersection in the center of town.

According to a police citation, 21-year-old Xavier White was arrested around 4:00 a.m. The allegations said White told police his reasoning behind being nude in public was so he could be a “peace drinker.”

The citation indicates that White asked officers where he could purchase methamphetamine. White was released on a $250 unsecured bond Friday afternoon.

Second-degree indecent exposure is a Class B misdemeanor in Kentucky, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and $250 in fines, if convicted.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

An eastern Michigan man was arrested after attempting to evade police who raided a marijuana growing operation by paddling away in a canoe.

The Bay City Times reports that 60-year-old Hendrick J. Westers faces multiple drug and resisting arrest charges stemming from the August 9th raid.

Police say he hopped in a canoe and paddled out onto a pond on his Sanilac County property, but eventually returned to land. Police say they discovered more than 700 pot plants blended in among other crops.

Michigan’s medical marijuana law allows licensed operations to grow a limited amount of medical cannabis. But police say Westers had no such permits and was growing a quantity that far surpassed the limit.