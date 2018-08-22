Bipartisan winds blowing to override certain vetoes of Missouri’s Republican Gov. Parson

There’s growing bipartisan interest in overriding some of Republican Governor Mike Parson’s vetoes. Among them is $100,000 he sliced from the Office of Child Advocate which would have supplied funding for two employees to investigate child abuse and neglect cases. House Republican David Wood of Versailles says the money is needed for the office to function properly.

The bipartisan overrides are being discussed in the state House Budget Committee which recently examined the vetoes Governor Parson made.

