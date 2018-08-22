Chicago man arrested after biting an officer in Marion

A Chicago man arrested by Marion officers has been sentenced after he bit a correctional officer.

34-year-old Alan Shields will be spending 14 years in prison—that’s a total of five for threatening a public official, seven for aggravated battery, and seven more for aggravated battery of a correctional officer.

He was convicted in June, and had been arrested in February.

Officers arrested him on a Jackson County warrant.

They got into a struggle with Shields, eventually spitting on an officer and biting another, which forced him to get stitches.

Formerly, he’s been convicted of hijacking a car while armed in 2004.