McCaskill meets with Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is met with President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee yesterday.

The senator, currently on a re-election campaign, spoke with Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Before the meeting, she’d said she wanted to know Kavanaugh’s opinion on the 2010 Supreme Court’s decision that allowed corporate spending in elections. The other issue she said she would ask about was Obamacare in the Supreme Court.

She said in a press release she quote, “look(s) forward to hearing more about how he approaches these issues during his upcoming confirmation hearing.”