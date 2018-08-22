Multiple suspects in prison for carrying 40 pounds of meth

Multiple suspects have been taken into custody following a traffic stop, on accusations of transporting 40 pounds of meth.

This was last Tuesday in Dunklin County, where the Sheriff’s Department and Kennett’s Police Department worked on the case.

All of these drugs have a total worth of $320,000.

The drugs were stored in a spare tire in order to keep them hidden.

Each of the four men are being held on one count of distribution of meth each.