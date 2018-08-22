Southeast Arrow finalist in the College Media Association Pinnacle Awards

Southeast Missouri State University’s student run newspaper is a finalist in the College Media Association Pinnacle Awards.

The Arrow is in two categories for the awards aimed at news publications led by university students.

They’re among three finalists from across the nation for “Best Special Section,” for a report they did on opioid epidemic.

They’re also up for best design for a centerspread covering Black History Month.

