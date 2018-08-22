Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A topless 81-year-old woman was drinking from the spout of a box of Franzia Sunset Blush wine during the morning when Florida police arrested her for disorderly intoxication.

Cops say that a shirtless woman named Mary Ellen Stewart was sitting on a bench “in view of the public” when they approached her around 7:40 a.m. Stewart, who was on the property of a St. Petersburg hospital, had her breasts “completely exposed” and “security and nursing staff witnessed this.”

A deputy noted that Stewart “held the box of wine over her head and began to drink from the spout.” When officers sought to confiscate the wine, Stewart allegedly “began to shake the box intentionally towards deputies” in an attempt to splash them with the pink-hued liquid.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 24-year-old American man flying from Chicago to Japan was arrested after he allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger during the trans-Pacific flight. The incident occurred on an All Nippon Airways flight on Friday.

According to reports, the unidentified passenger got up from his seat and peed on a 50-year-old Japanese man sitting two rows behind him. The Japanese man said he did not know the American and that they had never met.

The American man was restrained by cabin crew members and then arrested by police once the plane landed in Japan. Police told Japan Today that the American man drank four glasses of champagne and a sake before the incident occurred. The man told police he could not remember the incident.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Officials in Virginia are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument involving two men and whether Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness told WTKR they overheard the two-people arguing about whether Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man “at least once.” The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Media reports from 2011 indicated Aretha Franklin said she wanted Halle Berry to play her in the yet-to-be-filmed biopic. However, earlier this year Franklin chose Jennifer Hudson for the role.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The fix was in at a synagogue in Westchester County, New York where officials say a bingo caller was arrested on charges he changed the outcomes of multiple bingo games.

71-year-old Neil Simon Gross is accused of manipulating the results of the weekly contests held at the Yorktown Jewish Center.

After an investigation by police and the state gaming commission, Gross was charged with gaming fraud. He surrendered to police last Thursday and is due in court next month.