Governor Mike Parson appoints Mark Welker Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney

Governor Parson has appointed Mark Welker Cape Girardeau County’s new Prosecuting Attorney.

Welker had won the August primary and doesn’t have an opponent in the November general election.

He’s practiced law in Cape Girardeau County since 2013, and has been involved with Cape West Rotary, the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, and the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Advisory Board.

He previously served as a member of the Missouri Bar Young Lawyers’ Section Council and as president of Cape Girardeau County Young Lawyers.